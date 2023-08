Kittredge tossed a perfect 10th inning to earn a save over the Angels on Friday.

Kittredge made his season debut Friday after returning from Tommy John rehab. He fired 12 of 15 pitches for strikes and touched 95 mph with his sinker. The 33-year-old is a better candidate for holds than saves at this point. Pete Fairbanks earned a win after pitching the ninth inning Friday.