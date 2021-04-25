Kittredge pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit to get the save in the win Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Kittredge has appeared in many different roles this season. After serving as an opener in his last two appearances, he was called upon in the ninth inning for the save Saturday. This was only his second save of his career. The Rays like to use many different relievers for saves throughout the season, but Kittredge is not likely to receive many closing opportunities.