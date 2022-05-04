Kittredge (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 10-7 victory against the Athletics, striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Kittredge entered a tie game in the ninth and made quick work of the bottom of Oakland's lineup. He fell in line for the victory when Tampa Bay hung a five spot in the top of the 10th inning and eventually prevailed. The 32-year-old now holds a 1.59 ERA and should continue to see high-leverage scenarios on a Rays team with big expectations.