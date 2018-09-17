Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Notches win in bullpen game
Kittredge (3-2) threw two scoreless innings and issued one walk while striking out one and nabbing the victory Sunday against Oakland.
Although Diego Castillo served as the opening pitcher, Kittredge came on in relief during the second inning and departed two frames later in a 2-0 ballgame. He's managed to nab two victories over the past two games, as he was called upon to record one out in Saturday's win. The 28-year-old right-hander sits near the middle of the pack within Tampa Bay's bullpen, so he figures to see mid-to-high leverage opportunities in the final few weeks of the regular season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...