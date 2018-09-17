Kittredge (3-2) threw two scoreless innings and issued one walk while striking out one and nabbing the victory Sunday against Oakland.

Although Diego Castillo served as the opening pitcher, Kittredge came on in relief during the second inning and departed two frames later in a 2-0 ballgame. He's managed to nab two victories over the past two games, as he was called upon to record one out in Saturday's win. The 28-year-old right-hander sits near the middle of the pack within Tampa Bay's bullpen, so he figures to see mid-to-high leverage opportunities in the final few weeks of the regular season.