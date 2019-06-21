Kittredge will serve as the opener Friday at Oakland, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham earlier this week and allowed one run over 1.2 innings during his season debut. The 29-year-old posted an impressive 1.93 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 55:6 K:BB through 37.1 innings with the Bulls prior to his promotion. Jalen Beeks is likely to follow as the primary pitcher.