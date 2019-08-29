Kittredge will serve as the opener Thursday at Houston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It will be the fifth time this season Kittredge has worked as an opener. The 29-year-old has a 4.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 44:9 K:BB through 35 innings. Trevor Richards is scheduled to follow as the primary pitcher.

