Kittredge will serve as the opener Wednesday at Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge had seven strikeouts and gave up two runs over three innings as the opener Saturday and has overall been effective for the Rays with a 3.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB. Ryan Yarbrough is slated to follow as the bulk reliever versus the Red Sox.