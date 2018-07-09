Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic Tampa Bay reports.

He logged two scoreless innings while walking two and striking out one on Sunday against the Mets, and the fact that he no longer qualifies as a fresh arm likely led to his demotion. Chris Archer was activated ahead of his start as a corresponding move. Kittredge will likely be back up at some point this summer.

