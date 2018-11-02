Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Kittredge was outrighted from Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kittredge will remain with the organization for the time being being cast of the 40-man roster in order to give the Rays added space for a younger prospect heading into the offseason. Across 33 games in 2018, Kittredge logged a 7.75 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.
