Kittredge was outrighted from Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge will remain with the organization for the time being being cast of the 40-man roster in order to give the Rays added space for a younger prospect heading into the offseason. Across 33 games in 2018, Kittredge logged a 7.75 ERA and 1.85 WHIP.

