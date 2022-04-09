Kittredge (1-0) allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one across a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win Friday against the Orioles.

Kittredge was among the candidates to close out games for the Rays once Pete Fairbanks (lat) was played on the injured list. While his usage is likely to continue to fluctuate, Kittredge served in a high-leverage role on Opening Day. He entered the game in the eighth inning with the score tied at one. After allowing two runners on base, Kittredge ultimately escaped from the jam and was able to earn the win as a result. One frame later Brooks Raley earned a one-out save, though J.P. Feyereisen was on the mound to begin the ninth inning.