Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Placed on 60-day IL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kittredge was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Rays on Tuesday as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Trevor Kelley. Kittredge will miss at least the first half of the season following last June's Tommy John surgery.
