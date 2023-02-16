Kittredge was placed on the 60-day injured list Thursday as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Kittredge underwent the reconstructive elbow procedure last June and will miss at least the first half of the 2023 season. This is a paperwork move to get Trevor Kelley on the 40-man roster.
