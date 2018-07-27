Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Recalled from Durham
Kittredge was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kittredge will take the roster spot of Jonny Venters, who was traded to Atlanta on Thursday for international bonus pool money. Over 16 appearances with the Rays this year, Kittredge has "opened" three games and logged a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with a pedestrian 15:10 K:BB across 22 innings. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage situations, though he could be called upon to start a game or two should the Rays deem it necessary.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...