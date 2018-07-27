Kittredge was called up from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge will take the roster spot of Jonny Venters, who was traded to Atlanta on Thursday for international bonus pool money. Over 16 appearances with the Rays this year, Kittredge has "opened" three games and logged a 7.77 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with a pedestrian 15:10 K:BB across 22 innings. Look for him to be deployed in low-leverage situations, though he could be called upon to start a game or two should the Rays deem it necessary.