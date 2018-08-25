Kittredge was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kittredge will once again join the Rays to serve in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen. The 28-year-old has allowed 23 runs (22 earned) with a 16:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings at the major-league level this season.

