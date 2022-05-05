Kittredge did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Athletics.

Kittredge entered the game with a 3-0 lead and set down the Athletics in order on only 10 pitches. He now has four of the Rays' seven saves this season, most recently splitting chances with Ryan Thompson. However, Kittredge is one of the team's most trusted relievers, so his appearances in non-save situations have resulted in two wins. Kittredge has pitched well to begin the campaign, maintaining a 1.46 ERA with a 12: 1 K:BB across 12.1 frames.