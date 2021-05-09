Kittredge pitched a scoreless 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while fanning two to get the save in the win Sunday against the Athletics.

Kittredge has appeared in many different roles this season. He has served as an opener, middle-reliever, and closer this season. This was only his third save of his career. The Rays like to use many different relievers for saves throughout the season, but Kittredge is not likely to receive many closing opportunities given the extensive depth of the Rays' bullpen.