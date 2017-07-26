Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Rejoins big club
Kittredge was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Kittredge was sent back to the minors just two days earlier, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club following Jake Odorizzi's (lower back) surprise placement on the disabled list. The Rays aren't expected to carve out a major role in the bullpen for Kittredge, who figures to see most of his appearances as a mop-up man in less competitive contests.
