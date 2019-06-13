Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Remains in minors
Contrary to a previous report, Kittredge's contract was not selected from Triple-A on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
They ended up summoning Hunter Wood, who is already on the 40-man roster, instead. That said, Kittredge will probably join the big-league bullpen at some point this summer. He has a 1.93 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 37.1 innings (27 appearances) at Triple-A.
