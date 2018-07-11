Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Returns from minors
The Rays recalled Kittredge from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Two days after being optioned to the minors, Kittredge will rejoin the Rays with the team in need of a reliever following Jose Alvarado's placement on the family medical emergency list. Kittredge has made 14 appearances with the Rays this season, accruing an 8.68 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 18.2 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Works inning in relief Wednesday•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Goes two innings in 'bullpen day' start•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Friday against Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...