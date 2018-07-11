The Rays recalled Kittredge from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Two days after being optioned to the minors, Kittredge will rejoin the Rays with the team in need of a reliever following Jose Alvarado's placement on the family medical emergency list. Kittredge has made 14 appearances with the Rays this season, accruing an 8.68 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across 18.2 innings.

