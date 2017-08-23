Play

Kittredge was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

A spot on the 25-man roster opened up Tuesday when the Rays designated Trevor Plouffe for assignment, so they have decided to recall Kittredge to provide some additional depth in their bullpen. The 27-year-old allowed two earned runs over 3.1 innings of relief with the big-league club earlier this season.

