Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Returns to minors
Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Tuesday's win over the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kittredge was most recently recalled from the Bulls on July 27 and allowed three runs over 2.1 innings during his lone appearance Sunday. The 28-year-old has an ugly 8.03 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings with the Rays in 2018.
