Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Rough relief outing Sunday
Kittredge allowed three earned runs on four hits over an inning in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday. He also recorded two strikeouts.
Kittredge was touched up for a three-run home run by Aaron Altherr, and he's now allowed a combined five earned runs in three April outings, which has led to a bloated 5.59 ERA over his first 9.2 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander's versatility figures to keep his workload brisk overall, but manager Kevin Cash undoubtedly would like to see Kittredge generate more efficient efforts than he has in recent trips to the mound.
