Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Scoreless inning Tuesday
Kittredge fired a scoreless fourth inning in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees, allowing a hit and a walk while also recording a strikeout.
Kittredge has hit his stride in what is his third big-league stint of 2017, posting scoreless efforts in eight of his nine outings. The 27-year-old right-hander coaxed his ERA under 2.00 with Tuesday's effort and has allowed just an earned run on five hits and four walks over nine September innings.
