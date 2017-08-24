Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Sent back to minors
Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A roster spot is needed for Thursday's starter, Alex Cobb, so Kittredge will head back to the minors after firing 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday. He's now allowed two runs with a 5:2 K:BB in five innings out of the big-league bullpen this season. Kittredge should be back as bullpen depth once roster expand in September.
