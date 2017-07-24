Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

The Rays will swap Kittredge out of their bullpen for Sergio Romo, who the team acquired from the Rays over the weekend. Kittredge made three appearances during his first stint in the big leagues, tossing 2.1 innings and giving up one run while striking out three.

