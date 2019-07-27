Kittredge will serve as the opener in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge has been solid throughout the season, posting a 2.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings over 14 appearances. The right-hander made his first appearance as an opener June 21 against the Athletics, firing a pair of scoreless innings in that contest. Kittredge is likely to only cover a pair of frames Saturday before giving way to primary pitcher Jalen Beeks.