Kittredge will serve as the opener during Sunday's game against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kittredge has made four relief appearances to begin the season and has posted a 1.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 5.1 innings during that time. Ryan Yarbrough will serve as the primary pitcher and pitch the bulk of the innings Sunday, but Kittredge will begin the game on the mound for the series finale against the Yankees.