Kittredge will work as the Rays' opening pitcher in front of bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough in Wednesday's game against the Angels, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge hasn't surpassed two innings or 26 pitches in any of his nine outings this season, so he shouldn't be expected to push far past those levels before giving way to Yarbrough. The 31-year-old right-hander has posted a 1.54 ERA and 0.77 WHIP across 11.2 innings in 2021.