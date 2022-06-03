Manager Kevin Cash indicated that Kittredge (back) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge won't be quite ready for activation from the IL when first eligible Friday, but he indicated earlier in the process that he may only need a rehab appearance or two, so his return to the bullpen may not be too far off. He should move back into a high-leverage role once he's cleared to return, especially given that J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday.