Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's matchup against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After getting called up to the big club July 11, Kittredge appeared in one outing, tossing 2.1 innings and surrendering one run on three hits and one walk while fanning two. Through 15 games for the Rays this season, the 28-year-old right-hander has accrued a 8.14 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 21 innings.