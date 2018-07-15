Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Shipped to minors
Kittredge was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's matchup against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After getting called up to the big club July 11, Kittredge appeared in one outing, tossing 2.1 innings and surrendering one run on three hits and one walk while fanning two. Through 15 games for the Rays this season, the 28-year-old right-hander has accrued a 8.14 ERA and 1.90 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 21 innings.
More News
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Returns from minors•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Demoted to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Works inning in relief Wednesday•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Goes two innings in 'bullpen day' start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...