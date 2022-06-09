Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Kittredge will likely require surgery to remove a loose body from his elbow, and he's expected to miss at least a month, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge landed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow discomfort Thursday, and he'll miss more than the minimum amount of time following his procedure. He should have a better return timetable once he resumes throwing, but Kittredge's absence should lead to more high-leverage work for Colin Poche, Jason Adam and Ryan Thompson as the Rays utilize a committee-based approach in the late innings.