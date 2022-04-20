Kittredge got the save after he tossed two perfect innings while striking out two batters to end Tuesday's win over the Cubs.
Kittredge was called upon to get a six-out save Tuesday and he didn't even break a sweat, retiring all six batters he faced and finishing two of them via strikes. He's off to a hot start this season, surrendering just one run over six innings while striking out eight, picking up two saves and a victory in the process. The 32-year-old appears to be in line for a career-year in 2022, operating as the Rays preferred ninth inning option.
