Kittredge served as the opener in Sunday's win over the Yankees, allowing an earned run on one hit and no walks over 1.2 innings while recording three strikeouts.

The versatile Kittredge's one hiccup was the second-inning solo home run he surrendered to Giancarlo Stanton, but he was other wise effective over a 21-pitch outing. The right-hander got 15 of his offerings into the strike zone, with six of those coming on swings and misses. Stanton's round tripper was the first run against Kittredge in four appearances, and only the second one he'd allowed all season over the seven innings covering his five appearances.