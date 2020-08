The Rays will start Kittredge against the Red Sox on Tuesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge earned the save in Monday's game in Boston, the first of his career, shutting the door on 16 pitches. Manager Kevin Cash will give the ball right back to him for an inning or two Tuesday before turning things over to the bullpen. Jalen Beeks figures to be available for 30-50 pitches behind Kittredge.