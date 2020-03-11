Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Stretching out this spring
Kittredge, who allowed three earned runs on three hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Blue Jays on Monday, is being stretched out for possible spot starts or bulk reliever duties this coming season, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander's latest outing wasn't as rocky as his line might imply, as Kittredge also rang up five strikeouts. The 29-year-old made 10 starts for the Rays over the last two seasons, but he's still largely operated as a reliever while logging 60 appearances out of the bullpen over that span. His versatility makes him a good fit as either an in-a-pinch member of the rotation of long reliever following an opener, and it's worth noting that prior to Monday's struggles, Kittredge had been in fine form over his first four appearances with a 1.73 ERA and 6:0 K:BB over 5.2 frames.
