Kittredge struck out seven and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks over three innings in Saturday's 10-9 loss to the Blue Jays.

Serving as the opener, Kittredge gave up two runs on a Randal Grichuk double and a Cavan Biggio home run before completing a scoreless third inning. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old recorded seven strikeouts out of his nine outs, and now has an impressive 26:6 K:BB over 20.2 innings. The right-hander has been effective and should continue to get plenty of work out of the Rays bullpen.