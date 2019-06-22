Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Strikes out three
Kittredge allowed no runs off two hits and one walk, striking out three in two innings pitched in Friday's win against the Athletics.
The 29-year-old excelled as the opener and lowered his major-league ERA to 2.45 through 3.2 innings pitched. Jalen Beeks, the primary pitcher, allowed home runs in each of the next two innings, so it's impressive that Kittredge was able to limit the Athletics' production. The right-hander has been effective at recording strikeouts and limiting runs with Triple-A Toledo this season, so he could be a prime option to continue serving as an opener in 2019.
