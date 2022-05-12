Kittredge allowed two earned runs on three hits across 0.2 innings Wednesday against the Angels.

Kittredge entered the game in the eighth inning with a two-run lead, but he quickly blew the advantage by surrendering a home run to Taylor Ward. It's not clear whether the Rays were planning for Kittredge to record a six-out save -- he's worked two innings in three appearances this season -- or if he was working as the setup man. Regardless, he has now allowed three earned runs across his last 2.2 innings spanning two outings. Kittredge's overall numbers remain strong as he's maintained a 3.00 ERA and 0.80 WHIP with a 12:1 K:BB across 15 innings. However, he's served up three home runs and may start to cede save chances more regularly to Brooks Raley if his struggles continue.