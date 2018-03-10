Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Struggles in Friday's start
Kittredge struck out one and allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Friday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins.
It was a ragged outing overall for the 27-year-old, who was touched up for a solo homer by Miguel Sano as part of a three-run second inning for the Twins. Kittredge threw 30 pitches, with 20 of them finding the strike zone. He remains in the mix for a bullpen role despite the uneven effort, Maureen Mullen of MLB.com reports, and his versatility is something that's particularly caught the eye of hs coaches. "He's pretty interesting," manager Kevin Cash said. "If you ask [pitching coach] Kyle [Snyder], every possible role that he was asked, he excelled in. He had some three-inning outings, he had some one-batter outings. I like the way that he can come in. Looks like he's a big strong guy that we're going to continue to explore lengthening him, building him up a little bit."
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.