Kittredge struck out one and allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings in Friday's 4-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins.

It was a ragged outing overall for the 27-year-old, who was touched up for a solo homer by Miguel Sano as part of a three-run second inning for the Twins. Kittredge threw 30 pitches, with 20 of them finding the strike zone. He remains in the mix for a bullpen role despite the uneven effort, Maureen Mullen of MLB.com reports, and his versatility is something that's particularly caught the eye of hs coaches. "He's pretty interesting," manager Kevin Cash said. "If you ask [pitching coach] Kyle [Snyder], every possible role that he was asked, he excelled in. He had some three-inning outings, he had some one-batter outings. I like the way that he can come in. Looks like he's a big strong guy that we're going to continue to explore lengthening him, building him up a little bit."