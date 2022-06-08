Kittredge allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in the eighth inning Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Kittredge entered the game in the eighth inning with a one-run lead. He retired the two batters he faced with little trouble but allowed a walk and consecutive singles to cough up the advantage. Kittredge has made two appearances since returning from the injured list Sunday, with neither coming in a save situation. It's possible that the team wants to ease him back into the closer role, but they have also utilized a fairly successful committee of Colin Poche and Brooks Raley -- among others -- to close out games.