Kittredge appears to be headed for Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed a tear in his UCL on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge left his start Tuesday against the Red Sox with the injury after just five pitches, and it turns out those may end up being the last pitches he throws in a big-league game until 2022. A typical recovery timeline from Tommy John surgery would give him at best an outside shot to pitch very late in the 2021 campaign.