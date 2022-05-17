Kittredge (3-1) allowed a solo home run in the ninth inning to take the loss Monday against Detroit.

Kittredge entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with the score knotted at two. He recorded two outs without incident but then allowed the game-winning home run to Harold Castro. While Kittredge still appears to be Tampa Bay's preferred closer, he has served up three home runs across his last 5.2 innings of work. In that span, he's been charged with two blown saves and a loss. If the team opts to look elsewhere in the ninth inning, Brooks Raley appears to be the likeliest candidate.