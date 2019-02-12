Major League Baseball has rescinded Kittredge's three-game suspension for throwing at Austin Romine's head last season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge will be in camp as a non-roster invitee after being outrighted from the team's 40-man roster in November. The right-hander appeared in 33 games for the Rays in 2018, posting a 7.75 ERA and 1.85 WHIP in 38.1 innings.