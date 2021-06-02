Kittredge (5-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on a home run and also issued two walks over 1.2 innings, taking the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Yankees on Tuesday.

The right-hander went into the outing with a seven-appearance scoreless streak in tow, but that fell apart when he surrendered a game-winning two-run home run to Clint Frazier in the bottom of the 11th after a shaky 10th frame when he'd navigated around two walks. Kittredge still hasn't been charged with more than one earned run in 19 appearances this season, however, and he still sports an impressive 1.38 and 0.92 WHIP across 26 innings.