Kittredge completed 3.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out one.

Kittredge isn't a true starting pitcher as Saturday marked his first start at the major-league level. With the Rays opting for a three man rotation at the moment, they will have "bullpen games" where a number of relievers are asked to pitch multiple innings and today was Kittredge's day to start the effort. He doesn't carry much of any fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories