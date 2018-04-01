Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Takes loss Saturday
Kittredge completed 3.1 innings Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out one.
Kittredge isn't a true starting pitcher as Saturday marked his first start at the major-league level. With the Rays opting for a three man rotation at the moment, they will have "bullpen games" where a number of relievers are asked to pitch multiple innings and today was Kittredge's day to start the effort. He doesn't carry much of any fantasy value.
