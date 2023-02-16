Kittredge (elbow) has expanded his throwing program out to 105 feet, RaysRadio.mlb.com reports.

Kittredge started playing catch several months ago as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery and he's been going through pitchers' fielding practice with his teammates this spring. He'll hope to be ready to rejoin the Rays' bullpen at some point after the All-Star break.

More News