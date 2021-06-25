Kittredge will serve as the Rays' opener in front of bulk reliever Josh Fleming on Friday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge served as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, though he worked only 0.2 innings before giving way to Ryan Yarbrough. He may work a bit deeper into the game Friday, but two innings will likely be his maximum workload. Kittredge has put together an impressive 1.27 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 33 strikeouts across 35.1 innings on the campaign.