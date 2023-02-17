Kittredge (elbow) being placed on the 60-day injured list has been rescinded, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
It had been the corresponding move to Trevor Kelley having his contract selected, but that transaction isn't allowed until March 15. Kittredge will officially be put on the 60-day IL next month.
More News
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Placed on 60-day IL•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Throwing from 105 feet•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Avoids arbitration•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Transferred to 60-day IL•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Requires Tommy John surgery•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Slated to miss at least a month•