Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Trending toward roster spot
Kittredge, who generated a 4.50 ERA across five Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended, is likely to garner an Opening Day roster spot due to his versatility, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Kittredge was a true jack-of-all-trades asset for manager Kevin Cash last season, logging 37 appearances overall, including seven starts. The right-hander generated a respectable 4.17 ERA and impressive 58:12 K:BB across 49.2 innings, and the 30-year-old was being stretched out some this spring with an eye on having him work in a number of 2020 roles, including spot starter. Kittredge's chances were also likely helped by the recent optioning of Trevor Richards, a pitcher with a similar profile, to Triple-A Durham.
