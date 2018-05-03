Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Friday against Toronto
Kittredge will start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Mark Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
This will mark the third start of the year for Kittredge as manager Kevin Cash has elected to go with another "bullpen day" during the series opener. During his last start -- which came against Boston on April 8 -- Kittredge allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over two innings of work. Since his longest outing of the year was just 3.1 innings against Boston in late March, it's unlikely that he will be able to last much longer than two or three innings after strictly serving as a reliever the past few weeks.
